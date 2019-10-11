CHAPMAN — The principal at Chapman School is resigning.
Jeff Ellsworth has issued his resignation effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. He has been principal at Chapman School since the start of the 2007-08 school year.
Ellsworth has also taught physical education for two years, following the Northwest Board of Education’s April 2018 decision to eliminate a PE position in the district, which ended up being the position at Chapman School.
At its meeting Monday night, the Northwest Board of Education will vote on Ellsworth’s resignation.
“I had a disagreement with the district and just decided it was time to move on,” Ellsworth said when asked to comment on the situation Friday afternoon.
Ellsworth said his resignation “just came about,” meaning he has not yet looked for further employment. He added he intends to “cruise the websites this weekend and see what I can find.”
Business Manager Sharon Placke said since Ellsworth’s resignation is for the end of the school year, the district will evaluate what positions need to be hired for this spring. At that time, Ellsworth’s position could potentially be filled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.