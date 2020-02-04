In an emotional two hours Monday night, Chapman residents, parents and supporters urged the Northwest Public Schools to keep Chapman School open.
During a special meeting, the Northwest board heard public comments from about 30 people. The board stated at its Jan. 21 retreat that it plans to consider closing Chapman School due to its $21,000 per-student cost being too high and because the school has not seen substantial growth in enrollment in recent years.
The Northwest board only heard public comments on Monday night. It will vote on whether to close Chapman School at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Kristina Vlcek, a Chapman resident and parent, told the board she does not believe that it is the best decision for the Northwest district to close the school. She has concerns about the class sizes throughout the district if Chapman closes and its students are left to attend the district’s other feeder schools.
“My daughter is in second grade at Chapman and from what I see in the most recent district option enrollment summary, if her class is split between the feeder schools, almost every future third-grade class in all schools will have 25 students per class,” Vlcek said. “There are countless studies that say the ideal class size for K-5 is 20 students or less. We have the financial stability and choice right now to let class sizes stay smaller across the district by leaving Chapman open.”
While Chapman’s per-student cost is higher than that of Northwest’s other three feeder schools, she said the Northwest board should focus on the district’s overall per-student cost since these costs and tax dollars are spread across the district.
She added that with an average cost per pupil of about $11,900, Northwest has a lower cost than the state average of $12,600, according to the Nebraska Department of Education, and will be debt free next year.
Vlcek also urged the board to have a team of counselors at Chapman on Feb. 11 if the Northwest board voted to close the school the night before.
“There were many questions, tears, anger and fear from the children the last time (three years ago) and many of them were just finding out about the closure that day,” she said. “This situation is very hard for elementary students to understand.”
Stephanie Bagwell said she has a child in first grade and a preschooler. She initially thought Northwest was “a fantastic district who love their students and knew what to do,” but no longer feels this way.
Bagwell urged the board to keep Chapman open and said if it votes to close the school, she will send her son to Central City.
“I do not know why you guys want to close Chapman,” she said. “Is it because of the $21,000 (per-student cost)? I feel like the numbers are wrong and something is wrong somewhere. We need to work together to keep Chapman open for the kids. They are a family and this is their life. My kid comes home every day crying about how his school is going to shut down next year and how Mr. E. (Chapman Principal Jeff Ellsworth) is not going to be there next year. Please reconsider your decision.”
Many who spoke Monday night shared how Chapman School has positively impacted students. Inara Stefanini, a seventh-grader at Cedar Hollow who previously attended Chapman School, told the board about the positive experiences she had at the school as a student and urged board members to keep it open.
“I used to go to Grand Island Public Schools, but then I switched to Chapman for fifth grade. At Chapman, I had a really good time,” she said. “All the teachers were welcoming and very supportive. I really liked Chapman and wish I could have been there through eighth grade because I loved it there. Once I switched to a new school, I went to Cedar Hollow. There, I had a downfall in my grades because I stopped asking for help.”
Inara’s sister, Chapman kindergartner Enola, told the Northwest board not to close her school because she would be sad if it did.
Chapman resident Francis McCulla said his granddaughter is autistic, had behavior issues and struggled at Grand Island Public Schools before going to Chapman.
He added she has improved as a result of having a paraeducator work one-on-one with her at Chapman.
“The paras that she has had have made her grow,” McCulla said. “Her anger has decreased and she laughs and plays with the kids. Before, she wouldn’t do that.”
As a staff member at Chapman for 32 years, he said, he doesn’t want to retire just yet because of the impact he and the rest of the school’s staff have on students every day.
“Kids will come down the hallways and we will give them hugs and high-fives,” McCulla said. “I love those kids; they are part of my family.”
Chapman Principal Jeff Ellsworth echoed McCulla’s comments, saying that the school goes above and beyond to serve its students. He noted than one in two Chapman students deal with some form of trauma.
Ellsworth said he would like to see the district offer a group of counselors at the school to help students with the emotions they have if the board votes to close the school next week. As principal, he tries to be an advocate for his students to make them feel like they belong, are successful and are safe at school.
“If they feel safe, they are safe and they succeed,” he said.
Ellsworth added Chapman also has a high population of special education students and the school’s small class sizes and one-on-one help allow these students to succeed.
Chapman resident Tami Garbers said her grandchildren attend Chapman School and she loves the one-on-one attention they get with their teachers. She worried that with bigger class sizes her grandchildren and other Chapman students “will fall through the cracks.”
Garbers, who owns Tami’s Daycare in Chapman, also raised concerns about her business surviving if Chapman closes, since the school’s students account for 75% of her day care kids.
“Please don’t close the school. It will affect my business big time,” she said. “I will lose kids, which as you know results in a loss of income.”
Ali Stefanini said her day care is in Chapman and that the entire community is her support group. Without the school, she worries about losing her support group.
“I am a single mom and I need that support group,” Stefanini said. “When you have a sick kid, you get a phone call from the nurse, come pick up your kid. At Chapman, they changed my daughter, they comforted her and washed her clothes. Chapman is just the most accommodating, kind community. I am terrified of losing that in my life and my kids’ lives.”
Despite the many emotional pleas to keep Chapman School open, not everyone spoke in favor of keeping it open. Jerry Wiese said it may make sense for the board to close it.
“If you take your emotions out of it, this decision is a no-brainer,” Wiese said. “If you simply look at dollars and cents, Chapman should have been closed a long time ago because it costs more per student because there are less students per teachers. In today’s world, those costs are rising. That means Chapman costs more than the other schools. That is a fact.”
He said that while there are concerns about potential school overcrowding, the district could limit the number of option students it accepts to keep the class sizes at 25 students. Once students option into the district, they are considered district students, so Chapman students are Northwest students.
Wiese said that with larger class sizes at other feeder schools, Chapman students could have more experiences and more students to socialize with, which would be a benefit.
At the end of the public hearing, board member Zach Mader thanked people for showing up to the meeting and speaking their opinions on the issue of a potential Chapman School closing.
Mader said the board needs to make a decision by listening to taxpayers.
