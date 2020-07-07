CHAPMAN — The village of Chapman may purchase the former Chapman School building from Northwest Public Schools, but first, the village board says, it needs time to figure out what to do with the building.
Board Chairman Chris Killin said Tuesday night at the board’s meeting that Northwest offered the village the opportunity to purchase the building for $1. He said no final decision has been made on whether to accept the offer and the village has until Sept. 1 to make a final decision.
The building was vacated in May after the Northwest Board of Education voted in February to close the school at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“The thing we are worried about is if Northwest gets it and they sell it, they might just get desperate and sell it to anybody,” Killin said. “Then, we have a junkyard. It is a white elephant to take something like this on. It could cost you $100,000 a year to keep this place (Chapman School building) up.”
Chapman resident and business owner Jeremy Vlcek questioned if the village board would have the opportunity to request Northwest give it at least a year to come up with a plan for the building before agreeing to buy it for $1.
“We need time to actually come up with something,” Vlcek said. “As a village, we cannot afford the $100,000 a year to maintain the building. It just wouldn’t be in the village’s best interests. But, if they are willing to say, ‘We are interested and we need to time to come up with a game plan,’ that would be great.”
Vlcek asked the village board whether a board of trustees could form to come up with a viable plan for the building’s usage. Village board member Carol Quandt said this is something the board will “have to talk about and consider.”
“I think the other problem is, say we don’t want it (building) and we tell them that, if they put it up for sale and they can’t get rid of it, then they just give it to some guy off the street,” Killin said. “Then where are we at? We will have another disaster.”
Kristina Vlcek, a Chapman community member and business owner, said it would be good to use the gym and cafeteria portion of the school building as a community center. She said the remaining portion of the building is “the harder side of things” and questioned if the two sides could be partitioned off.
“I think it would be really cool to just let the community be able to use the gym, possibly having a little weight room and things like that,” Kristina Vlcek said.
“Then, we can continue to have the community Thanksgiving and all those things we used to have in the past.”
Chapman resident Francis McCulla, who serves as the custodian at Chapman School, said weddings and receptions could be held at the building if the village board chooses to buy it. He said since the Chapman School building is no longer operating as a school, alcohol would be allowed at these events.
“We could even have a band up on the stage and rent it out for that,” McCulla said.
“I also know Grand Island Central Catholic is constantly having their gym rented out by traveling teams. We will have nets and basketball hoops. You could rent the gym out to a traveling team.”
Killin said that if the village were to rent out the gym and/or cafeteria space, it would need to look at it as a business that would be profitable to the village as there would be costs to heat and cool the building.
The village board is expected to continue discussions on the Chapman School building at its upcoming meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.