Chapman School may soon be closing its doors.
At its annual board retreat Monday, the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education discussed the possibility of closing Chapman School and what decisions would be made in regard to staffing. No decision was made at the retreat.
However, a special meeting is planned for Feb. 3 for public comments on closing the school. The board will then have its monthly meeting on Feb. 10 where the item is expected to be on the agenda.
The decision would come a little more than three years since the Northwest board voted in December 2016 to close Chapman. It later voted to keep the school open as a K-5 facility.
Board member Zach Mader said that from a budget standpoint and from a taxpayer point of view, the district needs to close Chapman due to the $21,000 per-student cost being too high.
“We can absorb the 66 students (currently enrolled at Chapman) in the district very easily,” he said. “We have a couple classes that are problematic (due to low enrollment). It would be a short-term pain for a long-term gain. I know this does not help the community of Chapman, but from a monetary, dollars and cents point of view, it is long overdue.”
Board President Dan Leiser said the discussion is nothing new, as general efficiency of the Northwest district, specifically Chapman School, has been discussed for the last three or four years. He said that over the last few years, the school has not seen a substantial growth in enrollment.
Leiser said that with small class sizes at Chapman, the board has asked itself whether there are positives or negatives to having a classroom of six to eight students — which is currently the case at Chapman — compared to a class of 20 students at the district’s other three feeder schools.
Superintendent Jeff Edwards said there are some more opportunities for peer modeling with a larger class size.
“All of our classroom teachers K-12 do an excellent job, whether they have six students or they have 20,” he said. “From a financial standpoint, and from my experience, if you have 20 kids, you are going to have a lot of peer modeling and peer reading. With a higher (class) number, you are going to have the opportunity for a lot more experiences.”
Leiser said that if all students at Chapman transferred to another district school, the district’s class average would be about 25 students per class. He asked the district’s school principals if they see any issues with this. Cedar Hollow Principal Scott Mazour said he feels families would not have as much choice on where to send their children to school as they do now if Chapman were to close.
“We would not really be giving them that choice,” he said. “We would try to do all we could to meet those needs, but it would come down to the fact that not all of those families would be able to choose where they go to school. If the first three people (transferring from Chapman) chose St. Libory and there were no more openings there, then they would be limited to the other two schools.”
Edwards said that with the status of Chapman currently unknown, his recommendation is to not fill the vacant Chapman principal position at this time. Current principal Jeff Ellsworth issued his resignation in October 2019, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. He said at the time that he was resigning to an undisclosed disagreement with the district.
Leiser asked Edwards what steps would need to be taken with the district’s preschool if Chapman were to close. Edwards said the best option would be to move it back to Lockwood School. The district voted in May 2018 to move the preschool from Lockwood to Chapman.
Leiser also asked Edwards with the staff currently at Chapman if the board were to make the decision to close the school. Edwards said the district is looking at an April 15 deadline due to that being the time certified contracts are automatically renewed. He added the board would need to vote on whether to offer this to affected, qualified teachers at Chapman if it votes to close the school.
Edwards said the Northwest board would also need to looking at redesigning the district borders for its remaining feeder schools — Cedar Hollow, 1-R and St. Libory — if it chooses to close Chapman.
