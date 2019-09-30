The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is helping to kick off Manufacturing Month with a “Manufacturing Experience” for city and county officials, as well as local educators, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Grand Island Public Library.
Manufacturing Month is a nation-wide effort to bring attention to modern manufacturing careers. Companies are encouraged to “open their doors” to educational and community partners to inspire students to explore opportunities available in the industry.
According to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, “bringing our elected officials and our educators in direct contact with our manufacturers will help change the perception of what today’s manufacturing is all about — it may not be what you think. Innovation and automation have created high skill, high wage jobs. This makes it very worthwhile to encourage our young people to explore careers in manufacturing. And, we hope many of them will begin their careers right here in Grand Island.”
The event will look back at the history of the industrial revolution, as well as look ahead at future trends such as “cobots.” Several local manufacturers will share information and engage in dialog with invited guests.
