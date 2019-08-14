CAIRO — Centura Public Schools has been awarded a $25,000 grant to enhance its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum.
The district received the grant through America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education, sponsored by the Bayer Fund. According to a press release from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, Centura will use the grant funds to relocate and expand its welding work space by purchasing additional welding equipment and a ventilation system.
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominated a school or school district to compete for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000. School districts that were nominated then submitted a grant application describing their STEM-focused project.
Grow Rural Education’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, reviewed the finalist applications and selected the winning school districts including Centura.