The Central Platte Natural Resources District board of directors selected five recipients for the Ron Bishop-CPNRD College Scholarship Program at its April meeting.
The students selected are Amanda Fay of Grand Island, Jason Line of Miller, Myles Mendell of Gothenburg, Klint Gill of Cozad and Joshua Wiese of Shelton.
The students were selected based on their natural resources major and will receive $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
The board alos9 approved issuing 92 cease-and-desist orders to producers who are in violation of the CPNRD’s rules and regulations for failure to submit their 2020 nitrogen management forms and/or nitrogen management tests. Irrigators in Phases II/III of the NRD’s Groundwater Quality Management Program are required to submit annual reports online at cpnrd.gisworkshop.com by March 31 annually.
The reports are required prior to the irrigation season to allow producers to utilize the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s recommended nitrogen application rate; which is calculated as the producers fill out the forms for each of their fields.
The cease-and-desist will be violated if the producer irrigates. Penalties for violation are potential fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per violation and/or loss of irrigated acres, ineligibility for NRD cost-share, and restriction from transferring irrigated acres.
For more information about the crop reporting form or the Groundwater Quality Management Program, visit cpnrd.org or contact Tricia Dudley at (308) 385-6282 or dudley@cpnrd.org.
In other board business, the U.S. Natural Resources and Conservation Service has approved a grant application for 100% of the cost for completing a Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations plan. Joe Krolikowski, NRCS district conservationist, said the performance period of the two agreements runs from now until April 2022. Allen Gehring, NRCS state engineer, will be the government representative for these projects.
The board selected a joint proposal from JEO and EA Consultants to develop a WFPO to address flooding in the Wood River Watershed. The Watershed Work Plan-Environmental Assessment for the Lower Wood River Watershed Improvement Project will include portions of Buffalo, Hall, and Merrick counties.
