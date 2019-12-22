The Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) reported historic groundwater level increases from spring to fall this year during its monthly meeting last week in Grand Island.
Luke Zakrzewski, data image analyst, reported to the CPNRD board of directors that of the 363 wells read by staff in both the spring and the fall, there was a districtwide gain of 0.76 feet, from Gothenburg to Columbus.
Zalrzewski said with crop irrigation that normally takes place from May until August in Central Nebraska, “it is unusual to have wells that record an increase from spring to fall.”
Historic precipitation that the district received contributed to 210 of the well levels increasing an average of 2.51 feet and 153 wells that declined an average of 1.65 feet.
Zakrzewski said 20 of the wells recorded their highest groundwater level and 50 wells had readings in the top 10% of their respective historic range. Most of the wells have been monitored each spring and fall by the CPNRD since the mid-1980s.
Contributing to the high groundwater level has been above normal precipitation during 2019. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, as of Sunday, Grand Island had recorded 38.38 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, which is the fifth highest yearly precipitation recorded since weather information first was gathered in the late 1800s.
According to Aaron Mangels, NWS Hastings meteorologist, that ranking could increase to the third wettest year as rain and snow could fall in the area next weekend. The fourth wettest total on record was in 1902 at 38.55 inches. The third highest was 38.69 inches in 2007. The all-time wettest year was 1905 with 45.5 inches, followed by 1903 with 41.68 inches.
For Grand Island, the five wettest months this year were: August, 11.94 inches; May, 6.68 inches; July, 5.21 inches; June, 4.10 inches; and March, 3.67 inches. Nearly 28 inches of precipitation fell from May through August.
Mangels said going into 2019, the last four months of 2018 were wetter than normal, with 11.1 inches of precipitation recorded. In the last 16 months, Grand Island has received nearly 50 inches of precipitation.
That precipitation has saturated groundwater levels, especially in the Platte Valley where the aquifer depth is not as deep as some of the test wells in the CPNRD in the northern counties.
Those high groundwater precipitation levels have kept area creeks and rivers high all year and have been a contributing factor in the heavy amount of flooding in the area this year. In March, there was 3.67 inches of precipitation and warmer temperatures melted the accumulated snowfall from February, causing massive flooding throughout the area as the frozen ground was not able to absorb any of the runoff from the snowmelt and rain.
In June, Zakrzewski reported that the average spring 2019 groundwater levels across the district had increased 2.08 feet since 1982. He said these levels are averaged from the 437 wells that NRD staff read this year from mid-April to mid-June.
He said all 24 GWMAs saw increases because of timely rains during the 2018 irrigation season that continued throughout the fall, and 200 to 300 percent above normal precipitation this spring.
