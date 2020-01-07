Last year was a record year at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. According to figures released Tuesday, the airport saw 71,207 passengers travel through in 2019.
According to Mike Olson, CNRA executive director, the number of passengers was an all-time record in airport history. Olson contributes much of the success to “our strong regional and local supporters traveling to and from business and leisure destinations.”
“We also want to recognize our airline partners American Airlines and Allegiant for adding additional seats throughout the year to meet the demand,” Olson said.
He said the airport ended 2019 with a robust annual growth rate of 12% over 2018 and served over 142,000 total passengers.
Along with the American Airline flights to Dallas and the Allegiant flights to Mesa, Ariz., and Las Vegas, Nev., Olson said the airport also had a record number of charter flights, including the Hero Flights that took Hall County veterans to Washington, D.C. Other charter flights included visits to popular vacation locales in Mexico.
Another contributing factor was there were 18% more seats available on the American Airlines and Allegiant flights to and from Grand Island with additional flights available during the week.
“We didn’t have that in the past,” Olson said. “Our airline partners offered more seats and travelers used those opportunities.”
Olson said over the years, CNRA has developed a “stronger regional presence” as travelers from throughout Nebraska and surrounding states now use the airport to get to destinations throughout not only the United States, but the world.
“Also, affordable flights for leisure destinations like Las Vegas and Phoenix has been a contributing factor,” Olson said. “With American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, they offer fantastic connection opportunities from Dallas/Fort Worth and beyond.”
The growth of CNRA has also contributed to the economic progress of Grand Island’s and the area economy as business travelers can now have direct flights to the community from around the world.
“It really helps,” Olson said.
For 2020, both America Airlines and Allegiant have cut back on the amount of flights from Grand Island compared to last year.
“We have to keep supporting the service that we have and I think that will come,” Olson said.
Also, the record number of passengers came in a year when there were many weather challenges that the airport faced, along with all of Nebraska.
Starting next month, Allegiant will have three flights a week from Grand Island to the Phoenix/Mesa area on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Olson said CNRA is working to expand the flight offerings from Grand Island.
“That is ongoing,” he said. “We have had the same service patterns with Allegiant and American since 2011,” he said. “So, the consistency is good, but we have to support what we have and look for other opportunities. As long as we keep filling up the planes, that will happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.