Central Nebraska received snow, freezing drizzle and sleet Friday, according to forecaster Jordan Thies of the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Thies said it was a mixed bag of weather throughout the day. Friday started with snow. Then throughout the day there was either drizzle or freezing drizzle, depending on the temperature.
The area was in a winter weather advisory and a high wind warning until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Not a lot of accumulation was expected, according to Thies, but the main concern was the overnight hours.
Thies said a strong push of cold air was expected to move through Friday night, bringing gusts of 40 to 50 miles an hour and rapidly dropping temperatures.
Thies said these temperatures could bring a flash freeze, with any slush refreezing, causing slick road conditions.
On Saturday, Central Nebraska can expect warmer temperatures, with south and west of the Tri-Cities expecting temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s, and north and east of the Tri-Cities expecting temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s.
The sun is also expected to come out Saturday to help melt ice and snow collected Friday.
Thies recommended people check 511 and local law enforcement reports for road conditions. On Friday, area roads and highways were either covered in snow or slush.
Most schools in eastern Nebraska canceled classes and activities for Friday ahead of the storm system as residents awoke to a blanket of snow and wind chills well below zero.
In Central Nebraska, many schools had late starts. Grand Island and Northwest schools had normal classes. Heartland Lutheran canceled classes. All games and after-school events were canceled Friday.
Officials warned motorists to use extreme caution, even as officials in the region reported numerous accidents on slick roads.
Elsewhere in the region, a plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport on Friday as a sprawling winter storm hit large sections of the Midwest and beyond, leading to the closure of schools, universities and government offices.
The Delta Air Lines flight was taxiing to be de-iced before flying to Detroit when the nosegear slipped off the taxiway, said Delta spokeswoman Martha Witt. There were no reports of injuries aboard the Airbus A319, which was carrying 123 passengers and a crew of six.
Witt said the airline was trying to put passengers from Delta flight 1114 on other planes.
The airport was closed and numerous flights were canceled in the morning but flights resumed about noon. Most Friday flights from Nashville, Tenn., were canceled, likely disrupting travel plans for fans of the Tennessee Titans flying into Kansas City for Sunday’s AFC championship game with the Chiefs, KCTV reported.
Lambert International Airport in St. Louis reported more than 130 flights canceled as of noon Friday, and American Airlines suspended all flights to Missouri’s Columbia Regional Airport until noon Saturday.
The slippery conditions come after the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories, saying the storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend. Snow is forecast over much of the Great Lakes, with a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.
The winter weather advisory extended south into western Oklahoma and northern Arkansas, where freezing rain was expected Friday.
In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of snowfall expected during the day.
In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly closed state offices in the Topeka area, urging people in a news release to “stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”
A storm that hit during the morning commute Friday coated the roads of Salt Lake City with up to 5 inches of snow. Advance warning allowed a delayed start for state government and some schools, which kept the number of crashes to a relatively low 75, police said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
