While Grand Island movie theaters remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Central Nebraska theaters have reopened.
AMC, which owns AMC Classic 7 Theaters in Grand Island, said in a news release that it does not plan to open its theaters until mid-July when “Tenet” and “Mulan” are scheduled to be released. The Grand Theater has no plans to reopen and is assessing a reopening.
Russell Vannorsdel, vice president of Fridley Theatres, which owns and operates the Rivoli 3 Theaters in Hastings, said the theater reopened Friday. He said Fridley Theaters, which is based in Iowa, opened two of its theater locations on Memorial Day weekend “to get comfortable with our new initiatives and protocols.”
The remaining Iowa theaters opened May 29. The Rivoli 3 is the only theater Fridley operates in Nebraska and therefore reopened later due to state guidelines.
Vannorsdel said the two theaters that reopened Memorial Day weekend were able to share feedback on their reopenings with the other Fridley Theatres, including the Rivoli, for when they reopened.
“I think that helped our managers become more at ease,” he said. “Then, we had another full week of operations for some Fridley theaters before the Rivoli in Hastings began opening.”
Today (Thursday), the Rivoli 3 will show “Bloodshot” at 3:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.; “Emma” at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and “Trolls: World Tour” at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Starting Friday, the theater will show “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Vannorsdel said the plan is for the Rivoli 3 to play classic films until “Tenet” and “Mulan” open in mid-July. He said, at the end of June, Disney will be opening its vault to theaters, and that the theater will potentially show films such as “The Greatest Showman,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” Marvel movies and/or Pixar films.
Vannorsdel said when patrons enter the Rivoli 3, they will undergo a brief verbal health screening where an employee will ask them if they have traveled out of the state in the last 14 days, if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, difficulty breathing and/or a cough, or if they have been exposed to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.
He added employees are also to be screened via health questions and temperature checks.
Vannorsdel said employees at the Rivoli 3 are wearing masks. He added additional staff have been added to clean high-contact surface areas.
The Rivoli 3 also has its maximum capacity set at 25%, which Vannorsdel said is 100 guests. Every other row is taped off with caution tape and an usher will seat groups so people are socially distanced. Signage and floor decals are also placed throughout the theater.
Tania Kreitman, manager of the Tiffany Theater in Broken Bow, said her theater also reopened June 5. She said that while she was “a little apprehensive” about the reopening at first, it has been great so far.
“I initially questioned who was going to be comfortable going out,” Kreitman said. “We can only operate at 25% capacity, so we are not talking large groups. It was interesting to see who was comfortable going back to the movies and we were pleasantly surprised as they came out to watch the older films we are showing.”
Kreitman said the Tiffany’s capacity is 100 people per theater, which equates to 75 people across its three auditoriums. She said the theater has “probably had half that” on the weekend with 35 to 40 people attending showings at one time.
“We do have a little bit more time in between shows to allow for more in-depth cleaning,” she said. “We took anything that was self-service down. For example, we have some flavored salts we put back and those are by request only. Otherwise, we are just operating at a smaller capacity and social distancing. People tend to do that on their own already.”
Today, the Tiffany will show “E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial” at 7:15 p.m.; “True Grit” at 7 p.m.; and “The Wizard of Oz” at 7:30 p.m. The Tiffany will show all four “Indiana Jones” films Friday through June 18.
Kreitman said next weekend will feature the “Back to the Future” films. “The Shawshank Redemption” is also listed under “coming soon” on the Tiffany’s website.
“We have a Disney week and a DC week with ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Aquaman,’” she said. “Then, we will have an ‘80s week. We will have different themes each week. Some of the films we will show haven’t been seen on the big screen in decades and are fun to watch again.”
All movie tickets are $2. Kreitman said each week is sponsored by a local business. The sponsorship cover the licensing cost for the films shown each week.
Like the Rivoli 3 and the Tiffany, Randy Gross, owner of the Rodeo Theatre in Burwell, said his theater was able to reopen on June 5 at 25% capacity.
“We are all excited,” Gross said of reopening. “Our patrons can hardly wait to get out to do something, I guess, because they have been penned up and not doing much.”
The Rodeo Theatre will show “I Still Believe” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Gross said with Hollywood not releasing many new films due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rodeo Theatre has to “try different things to keep the doors open.” It will begin showing classic films next weekend.
“The studios are offering some older movies, so we will be showing those,” he said. “We want to show an ‘Indiana Jones’ weekend where we will have four different movies Friday through Monday — one each night. Then, we will try a ‘Mission: Impossible’ and a ‘The Hunger Games’ weekend.”
When patrons visit the theater, Gross said they will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance and groups will not be able to have any more than six people. He said masks are recommended for patrons, but are not required for admittance. Theater employees will be wearing masks and gloves.
“We have a show (guard) between the concessions and the patrons,” Gross said. “Then, we have every other row blocked off so that we can have social distancing down in the auditorium, too.”
Gross said the Rodeo Theatre has not seen a lot of people patronizing the theater since it reopened due to people worried about COVID-19, but hopes people will come out and see a movie at the theater soon.
