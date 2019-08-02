The Central Nebraska Humane Society is expanding its hours and services. Jacque Harvey, CNHS’s new executive director, announced Friday that beginning Sept. 1 the Central Nebraska Humane Society will open at 8 a.m. for strays and reclaims. This change coincides with the increasing demand and overall mission to provide quality care for animals in the community, Harvey said.
Harvey, who has more than 20 years of experience in the shelter industry, said it is important to provide the best possible care for animals’ mental and physical well-being.
“We pride ourselves in providing each animal with a safe, clean and healthy environment,” Harvey said.
In keeping with that mission, Harvey has introduced a “quiet time.” During “quiet time,” adoption halls will be closed to any activity with lights out and music off.
This change is a result from recent research presented at the ASPCA Learning Lab. The study shows that pets in shelter and kennel environments benefit tremendously when they are allowed at least one hour of downtime during the day. The break helps calm the animal, reduces illnesses and helps overall demeanor for abandoned, abused or neglected animals.
Harvey said CNHS’s goal is to provide each individual animal a healthy balance of enrichment and socialization while reducing over-stimulation, which can have a negative impact on their behavior and health.
Harvey said there has been a significant increase in adoptions; as well as owner reclaims. She attributed this to a recent change in the processes making it much more user friendly. In addressing those needs, she also felt it was important to increase the hours for stray and surrender drop-offs.
“This allows us to reunite as many animals with their owners as quickly as possible, as well as provide shelter to those animals in need, which is why we are here,” Harvey said.
To see animals available for adoption and learn more about the Central Nebraska Humane Society, visit www.centralnebraskahumanesociety.com, call (308) 385-5305 or visit the shelter during operating hours.