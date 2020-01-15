The Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show will return to Grand Island in 2020 for the 45th year.
From Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19, experts will host booths and how-to seminars on the latest in home-improvement products and services. With the show set up in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building at Fonner Park, visitors are welcome to browse and ask questions about homebuilding, remodeling, landscaping and more.
“We’ve enjoyed bringing these specialists in home remodeling and building to Grand Island for the last 45 years,” said Bill Jackson, producer of the show and president of the West Des Moines, Iowa-headquartered Jackson Expo Group. “January is a great time to come out, walk around and start making plans for spring and summer updates on your home.”
Jackson, who has been associated with the Home and Builders Show for 37 years, said one of the factors that has kept the show going this long is the exhibitors.
“These are good, solid companies in the Grand Island area,” he said. “They bring in new ideas and new concepts to help people improve their homes, whether it is putting in a new kitchen or new insulation and things like that. The credit goes to the exhibitors as they are the ones who really make this show.”
Featured products and services include remodeling materials, kitchen items, appliances, flooring, garage doors, siding, windows, heating and cooling systems, water-conditioning systems and more.
Jackson said there are always good crowds at the Home and Builders Show in Grand Island.
“The public like coming to the show,” he said. “Having the show in January gives people time to think about improvements they want to do to their house by getting some ideas from the exhibitors and talking to contractors, whether it’s landscaping or that new kitchen.”
Informative seminars are free with admission and feature topics ranging from in-floor heating and sunroom additions to landscaping and outdoor design. Certified professionals lead the seminars, offering tips, tricks, demonstrations and advice.
Jackson said people come to the show with an idea, such as a new patio door, and the show provides them an opportunity to look at the various brands that are available.
“It gives them a chance to touch them, feel them and see how they work,” he said. “They have an opportunity to talk to the people who are going to install them and who they are going to buy them from.”
Jackson said it’s all about the personal contact potential customers have with exhibitors.
“People are there to answer their questions about how something works or they may be looking at how to fix cracks in the foundations,” he said. “We have companies there who will take care of that for you.”
Jackson said another reason people attend is to learn about all the new products that will be available on the market.
“Constantly, there are new products coming out, such as new roofing products like metal roofing that is making bigger steps in the market, especially in hail-prone areas,” he said. “There are new ideas in countertops, new furniture ideas available — many new products that will make your home nicer and increase its property value.”
Show hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The show is sponsored by the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association.
Admission is $5 for the show and daily seminars. Children under 12 get in free. For more information, visit www.jacksonexpogroup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.