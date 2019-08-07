A number of Central Nebraska residents were without power and had tree debris in their yards following an early morning thunderstorm Wednesday that generated heavy rain, hail and 87 mph winds.
In a press release, Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management said the Grand Island Emergency Center received nearly 300 storm-related calls, including traffic hazards, alarms, power outages and fire concerns from sparking electricity.
Grand Island Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said he figured about 10,000 customers out of about 26,000 — more than one-third of the city’s total utilities customers — lost power due to the storm. The outages were scattered all across the city and were not confined to a specific area.
“This is probably one of the worst that I’ve seen in over 30 years here at the city. It was so widespread,” Luchsinger said. “Most of it was actual trees falling down on lines. We had a few incidents with trampolines out blowing around, too.”
He said the Utilities Department has “dozens of pages” of phone calls from utilities customers calling in to report power outages. The department is working through those to ensure everyone who reported a power outage has had their power restored.
Most of the power is back up, Luchsinger said, by mid-morning, but crews had been out since 3 a.m. working to get all meters back on. Grand Islanders still experiencing power outages should call Grand Island Utilities customer service at (308) 385-5461.
Scott Kuehl, a shift commander with the Grand Island Fire Department, said dispatch was inundated with calls for “unknown fires.”
“Most of them were related to power lines that were blown down or taken down by falling trees or wind,” Kuehl said. “There some small, minor fires that started in trees because of power lines. There were no fires that were actively burning anyone’s houses. We had a lot of false alarms that were triggered by lightning that we had to take care of.”
He said that early Wednesday morning, the Fire Department received a number of calls from people needing oxygen due to medical reasons after they lost power.
“They were worried that their oxygen generators machine would not keep up and they would run out of oxygen,” Kuehl said. “We transported probably four or five people who were in that situation.”
Additionally, he said the Fire Department had to perform a minor water rescue after a car got stuck in the Eddy Street underpass.
“We had to have a firetruck crew walk down in chest-deep water to a car that was partially submerged,” he said. “When they were down there, they found another car that was 99% submerged. They did a quick check to make sure no one was in there and there was no one in there.”
Outside of Grand Island, Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management said in a press release that the village of Cairo was without power until about 6 a.m. Wednesday. LeAnn Doose, public relations director for Southern Public Power District, said the power district received a number of reports in Adams and Hall counties.
“When the initial storm struck, we initially had 3,800 meters out of service,” Doose said. “Some of the towns that were affected are Ayr, Cairo, Doniphan, Alda and people in rural areas who were affected as well. We still have crews that are working to restore folks. We have deployed some of our linemen from other areas such as Holdrege, Franklin and Central City to come into this area to up our manpower to speed that process up for people who are affected.”
She was unsure as of about 10 a.m. Wednesday when power would be fully restored. As of 10:45, 2,700 meters were still without power. She encouraged SPPD customers who are still without power to call SPPD at (800) 579-3019.