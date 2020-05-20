Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the local three-county area have increased again.
There are now 1,528 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths in and around Grand Island, the Central District Health Department reported Wednesday.
That is an increase of 17 cases and three deaths since Monday’s update.
CDHD reported 15 additional cases in Hall County since Monday (1,446 total), and two additional cases in Hamilton County (58 cases). No new cases have been reported in Merrick County (24 cases total).
A warning released by CDHD Monday ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend advised residents that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus and can be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
Cloth face coverings are recommended while out in public and where social distancing (staying six feet apart) is difficult, such as grocery shopping.
A scarf or bandana fitted snugly against the sides of the face will suffice.
Washing hands with soap, or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, is also advised.
CDHD also recommends staying home as much as possible.
“Traveling to visit friends and family increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the update warns.
Residents are also reminded, “There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.”
For more COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit chdh.ne.gov or https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov/.
