The Central District Health Department has recorded an additional 140 cases of positive COVID-19 tests since Friday afternoon.
According to the dashboard on the Central District’s website, on Monday there were 1,310 total cases in the district’s three-county area, along with 37 total deaths. Of these cases, 1,247 cases and 28 deaths are from Hall County; 50 cases and nine deaths from Hamilton County; and 13 cases and no deaths from Merrick County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.