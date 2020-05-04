050520_GISDashboard

This image taken from the Hall County GIS Department's dashboard shows the COVID-19 statistics for the Central District Health Department's three-county coverage area as of 5 p.m. on May 4, 2020.

 Hall County GIS Department

The Central District Health Department has recorded an additional 140 cases of positive COVID-19 tests since Friday afternoon.

According to the dashboard on the Central District’s website, on Monday there were 1,310 total cases in the district’s three-county area, along with 37 total deaths. Of these cases, 1,247 cases and 28 deaths are from Hall County; 50 cases and nine deaths from Hamilton County; and 13 cases and no deaths from Merrick County.

