The Central District Health Department confirms that Doniphan has no community spread of COVID-19 and the community has had no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Residents of Doniphan are adamant that the community has had no confirmed cases.
“I would say they’re right,” said Teresa Anderson, health director of Central District Health.
It was reported over the weekend that Doniphan is believed to have community spread, or community transmission cases.
“There has not been a confirmed case in Doniphan,” Doniphan Village Clerk Kim Finecy said Monday morning.
The village office has been receiving a lot of phone calls, Finecy said.
She said a news release from the South Heartland District Health Department on Sunday was misleading.
“Our community’s getting almost panicky because of that, and there’s no reason for it,” Finecy said.
Three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to South Heartland District Health. Michele Bever, executive director of South Heartland District Health, said two of the people at an event March 14 in Doniphan attended before they had symptoms, Bever said.
Anderson said she understands why things got a “little bit confusing.”
But Central District Health hasn’t had cases specifically related to the Donipahn event.
So for the Central District, “it’s not an issue because we’ve passed the incubation period and we have no cases,” Anderson said.
“I suspect the people in Doniphan felt a little bit uneasy wondering what that meant for them, but really they’re not at any higher risk than anyone else in the community,” Anderson said Monday.
The incubation period (time from exposure to onset of first symptoms) for COVID-19 can be as many as 14 days. The symptoms range from no symptoms at all to fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, severe fatigue or diarrhea. People with any of these symptoms should self-quarantine for 14 days, and if symptoms worsen, contact their health care providers.
In a news release issued Monday, Central District Health noted that “there has been community concern” about a birthday party held March 14 in the district. “CDHD reported no positive cases of COVID-19 at that time, and therefore no notice was provided to the public. We urge the community to focus on the fact that the virus is active in our community now and will likely continue to spread. Every one of us has a responsibility to reduce that spread by practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”
The first confirmed case in South Heartland District involved a person who traveled abroad.
In a news release Sunday, the South Heartland District said the latest lab-confirmed case was a female younger than 20 who is self-isolated at home and is being actively monitored by public health officials. “She reported minimal symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, which are symptoms associated with COVID-19 infections in some individuals,” the release said. Younger individuals typically have more mild symptoms.
The release said the woman is linked to South Heartland District’s second case. Both individuals attended the March 14 event in Doniphan.
“SHDHD is continuing to conduct contact investigations for the second and third cases to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread,” the release said.
The South Heartland District total does not include a Colorado resident who tested positive in Adams County.
