The Memorial Day holiday weekend arrives with a different feeling this year.
With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the country, questions regarding the safety of travel have come up.
The Central District Health Department released an update outlining precautions for residents of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
In the update, released Tuesday, the Central District Health Department warned that travel can pose a significant risk of exposure. The CDHD recommends utilizing video or phone calls to connect with relatives instead of travel.
“(The CDHD) encourages everyone to stay home,” CDHD Environmental Health Supervisor Jeremy Collinson said. “Staying home reduces your chances of infection.”
The update also warns of the risks posed by public facilities at campsites and on trails for those planning to camp over the holiday weekend.
“You never know what you are going to encounter at a campsite,” Collinson said. “You cannot guarantee that there will only be people from your family group at the campsite. There could be people at the campsite from other communities.”
Distance from medical care and the closure of many local, state and national public parks should also be considered when deciding to camp.
Individuals may visit parks, beaches and recreational facilities open for public use as long as the necessary precautions are taken, according to the update.
The CDHD instructs individuals to maintain social distance, wash hands with soap and water often, avoid playground equipment, avoid gatherings of individuals from multiple households and utilize hand sanitizer consisting of at least 60% alcohol. Gloves are also recommended when cleaning or caring for sick persons.
The update from the CDHD also states that the best way to ensure you do not contract the illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
The CDHD also asks that everyone monitor themselves as well as family members for common symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and trouble breathing. With summer on the horizon, the CDHD advises increased planning and thought to avoid any unnecessary illness. The CDHD urges individuals to stay informed and stay safe.
