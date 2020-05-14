Even though the Central District Health Department reported an additional death Wednesday, Health Director Teresa Anderson has noticed an encouraging trend.
The number of tests coming back positive was reduced as of Saturday, Anderson said.
“With all the TestNebraska tests accounted for, we are pleased to say the percent positives have gone down from 17% two weeks ago to just 8% for the week ending May 9. This is a good trend,” Anderson wrote in a text to The Independent.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 44 deaths and 1,442 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported to Central District Health.
In the most recent report, released Monday, there were 43 deaths and 1,410 confirmed cases in the three-county area.
The new numbers consist of 1,368 cases and 35 deaths in Hall County, 53 cases and nine deaths in Hamilton County and 21 cases and zero deaths in Merrick County.
