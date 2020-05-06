FILE PHOTO COVID-19 Tiles

Central District Health Department has seen an additional nine lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Tuesday.

The health department reported Wednesday that it has a total of 1,359 total cases and 40 deaths. Of the cases, 1,290 are from Hall County, 52 from Hamilton County and 17 from Merrick County.

This represents an increase of five cases in Hall County and two cases each in both Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

