FILE PHOTO COVID-19 Tiles

The Central District Health Department reported an additional 70 positive COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon.

The total number of confirmed cases in CDHD’s three-county area is at 1,170, along with 37 total deaths. Of these cases, 10 are from Merrick County, 50 are from Hamilton County and 1,110 are from Hall County.

This represents an increase of one case in Merrick County, one in Hamilton County and 68 in Hall County from Thursday to Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments