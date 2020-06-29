The Central District Health Department will move to a Phase 3 Directed Health Measure on July 6.
In a news release Monday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said counties in CDHD’s service area — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — and Dakota County will all move to Phase 3 to align with other counties in Nebraska that are, and will remain in, Phase 3.
Under Phase 3, bars and restaurants can be open at 100% capacity. Self-service buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy not to exceed 10,000, while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy not to exceed 10,000.
Wedding and funerals are allowed, with dances at the former being allowed in a limited capacity.
An outline of Phase 3 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx.
