The Central District Health Department will move to a Phase 3 Directed Health Measure on July 6.

In a news release Monday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said counties in CDHD’s service area — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — and Dakota County will all move to Phase 3 to align with other counties in Nebraska that are, and will remain in, Phase 3.

Under Phase 3, bars and restaurants can be open at 100% capacity. Self-service buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy not to exceed 10,000, while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy not to exceed 10,000.

Wedding and funerals are allowed, with dances at the former being allowed in a limited capacity.

An outline of Phase 3 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx.

