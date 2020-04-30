Over the past month, the Central District Health Department has seen the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases in its three-county area skyrocket:
On March 30, CDHD reported eight total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, exactly a month later, the health department reported a total of 1,100 cases and 37 deaths from COVID-19.
— Of the total, 1,042 are from Hall County, nine from Merrick County and 49 from Hamilton County.
— According to the dashboard on the CDHD website, which lists COVID-19 data for all three counties in its service area, in Hall County, 988 of the cases are from Grand Island, 12 from Alda, nine from Wood River and seven from Doniphan.
— In Merrick County, five are from Central City. Hamilton County has 40 cases that are from Aurora.
On April 15, Hall County surpassed Douglas County for the most positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
As of Thursday afternoon, Dakota County follows with 778 cases, followed by Douglas County with 656 cases, according to the county health departments.
— The largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases was from April 24 to April 25, with 106 new positive COVID-19 cases in CDHD’s three-county area.
Teresa Anderson, health director for CDHD, said that with more testing becoming available, it is inevitable that there are going to be more positive COVID-19 cases reported.
“We have a 35% and 45% positive rate in the tests that we’ve done, which is a very high percentage; that is a lot of people who are being infected,” she said. “We want to continue to test and those numbers are probably going to climb.”
Anderson said CDHD is working to help individuals who test for COVID-19.
“We are working on how we can we help people — once they test — stay home until we get the results to them,” she said. “Once we get the results to them, if they are negative, great, they can go back to work if they do not have symptoms. If they are positive, then we need to ask them to stay home. Then we need to provide a support system to help them stay home.”
Anderson said CDHD plans to work with employers to provide paid leave to employees who have to quarantine while awaiting the results of their COVID-19 tests. She said it typically takes 48-72 hours from testing to getting results back from the lab.
“We are today, Thursday, waiting for tests that were done on Tuesday,” Anderson said. “So we have 300 tests that are out there and we are waiting for them to come back to us. They should be back by this (Thursday) evening. We start watching for them within 48 hours, but we almost always get them within 72 hours.”
With the state rolling out Test Nebraska in Grand Island on Tuesday, Anderson said it is important for CDHD to identify those who test positive and follow through with them while they are contagious.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 4,281 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported statewide with 70 total deaths.
— 27,577 tests have been given statewide, with 23,104 negatives for the coronavirus.
— 2,333 tests have been conducted in Hall, 224 in Hamilton and 127 in Merrick counties as of Thursday afternoon.
— The district’s largest single-day death increase was from Tuesday to Wednesday, with 10 reported. It also was the largest single-day increase in the state, with 13. According to The Associated Press, eight of the new deaths were from Hall County.
“It’s very, very sad,” Anderson told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday. “We knew this was going to happen, and I’ll start crying if I think too much about it. It’s just hard.”
Anderson told The Independent Thursday that the 10 deaths occurred during a three-day period.
“We have to wait to report a death until we have evidence on the death certificate that it was COVID-related so we are accurate with our reporting,” she said. “The death certificates do not always arrive in a timely fashion, so we may run two to three days behind in our reporting of deaths.”
Anderson said the majority of CDHD’s 37 reported deaths are associated with long-term care facilities. She said once COVID-19 gets into the facilities, it can become deadly for the elderly and those with underlying health problems.
According to the CDHD dashboard data:
— 1 death was a person age 30-39,
— 9 were ages 60-69.
— 13 were ages 70-79.
— 9 were ages 80-89.
— 5 were ages 90-99.
Of these deaths, 28 are from Hall County and nine from Hamilton County.
When asked when she expected CDHD’s three counties to reach their peaks, Anderson said the health department needs to look at three days’ worth of data to get an idea of what percent of those who are tested test positive.
“As soon as that percent (of people) who are positive starts going down, we will know that we are maybe past our peak,” she said. “But we will not know that until we have data that supports that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.