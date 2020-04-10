It was a tough day for those with COVID-19 in Central Nebraska.
The Central District Health Department reported two COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to four in the three-county area, and 35 more lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The virus claimed the lives of one man and one woman.
“Both were in their 70s and from a long-term care facility. Both died at a hospital in Hall County,” says a news release from Central District Health. “We express sympathy to the families of these individuals.”
The new lab-confirmed cases bring the total in the Central District Health jurisdiction to 140. That breaks down to 129 in Hall County, nine in Hamilton County and two in Merrick County.
“We are at a critical point now that will last through the next few weeks,” the news release says. “How we get through this time frame is up to each of us working individually and together as a community. Unless you are a ‘critical infrastructure employee,’ stay home.”
On Thursday, Health Director Teresa Anderson urged families not to gather on Easter weekend.
