The Central District Health Department reported Sunday afternoon that there are three new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases by the health department to six.
CDHD said there has been community concern for a birthday party held on March 14 in the district. CDHD reported no positive cases of COVID-19 at that time, and therefore no notice was provided to the public.
In a Facebook post Saturday evening, the South Heartland District Health Department said there are individuals attended the party on March 14 in Doniphan who have tested positive for COVID-19.
CDHS urges the community to focus on the fact that the virus is active in our community now and will likely continue to spread. It said that every one has a responsibility to reduce this spread by practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.
During the first weeks of COVID-19 spread in the United States, CDHD said its efforts were directed toward containing the virus. It says that is reducing the likelihood of cases in its three-county district.
“Given the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, we knew we could not prevent the virus entirely,” the health department said. “Now that we have community spread, our goal is to limit the number of cases at any one time in order to reduce the demand on our health care system. By reducing the number of people who have COVID-19 at any one time, we help keep the healthcare demand manageable.”
The incubation period (time from exposure to onset of first symptoms) for COVID-19 can be up to 14 days. The symptoms range from no symptoms at all to fever alone or cough or shortness of breath or sore throat or severe fatigue or diarrhea. People with any of these symptoms should self-quarantine for 14 days, and if symptoms worsen, contact their healthcare provider.
There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed at (402) 552-6645. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. CDHD’s COVID line at (308) 385-5175 will be operational 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend.
CDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking CDHD’s website at www.cdhd.ne.gov for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites.
