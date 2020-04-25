coronavirus

Central District Health Department reports that as of 4 p.m. Saturday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by laboratory is 866, an increase of 106 since Friday, and there are 24 deaths. Ninety of the new cases are in Hall County.

There are 8 cases in Merrick County, 47 cases in Hamilton County and 811 in Hall County.

