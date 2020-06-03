The Central District Health Department reported seven new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death in its first report since the beginning of Phase I of reopening.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is now 1,627 with 55 deaths.

All seven cases were reported in Hall County, bringing its total number of cases to 1,540. The death was also reported in Hall County, increasing the number of deaths in the county to 42.

Hamilton County remains at 61 cases with 13 deaths and Merrick County remains at 26 cases with no deaths.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments