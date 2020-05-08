Five new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Central District Health Department Friday.
There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported since Thursday.
A total of 1,380 cases and 42 deaths have resulted in the area from coronavirus.
Of those 17 cases are from Merrick County, 52 cases from Hamilton County and 1,311 in Hall County.
There have been 210 more cases since May 1, when the CDHD reported an additional positive 70 cases.
Teresa Anderson, CDHD executive director, urged all residents Thursday to wear masks when going out in public to reduce the spread of the virus.
“I was one of those people who thought you don’t need to wear a mask unless you’re sick, but I’ve changed my mind,” Anderson said. “The research tells us that if I wear a mask and you wear a mask, we reduce the spread of COVID virus.”
Mayor Roger Steele suggested Thursday that conditions in the area are showing some improvement.
Reading from a letter he received from CHI Health St. Francis President Edward Hannon, Steele reported that the hospital was seeing “great declines” in the number of patients coming to the hospital emergency room.
“The number of patients who have tested positive is half of what it was at our peak on April 18,” Steele read. “We continue to have 50% of our ICU beds and ventilators available over the past several days.”
St. Francis reported Thursday that 123 of its 320 ICU beds are in use, and of its 390 machines that can be used as ventilators, 47 are in use.
