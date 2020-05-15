The Central District Health Department reported Friday that 8% of nearly 500 COVID-19 test results received from TestNebraska were positive.
That positive rate was down from the 17% level that the CDHD reported from the previous seven-day period.
CDHD reported a total of 1,474 positive cases and a total of 46 COVID-19 related deaths. Hall County has 1,397 positive cases and 37 deaths; Hamilton County 54 positive cases and 9 deaths; and Merrick County 23 positive cases and 0 deaths.
The total number of new positive cases since the most recent update Wednesday was 32 with two new deaths in Hall County, which had 29 new positives results. Hamilton had one new positive and Merrick had two.
The Central District Health Department reported that it does not anticipate having TestNebraska in its district next week as it rolls out through the state.
In addition to the testing provided through TestNebraska, CDHD is implementing a pilot COVID-19 case management program.
Through this program, CDHD will follow persons who test positive for COVID-19 to help them successfully complete the quarantine.
CDHD community health workers will maintain regular contact with COVID-19 positive people to assure they have the essentials to successfully quarantine. The essentials include shelter, food, water, medications and social support.
“As our community continue to weather the pandemic, we need to be certain that those who test positive, as well as their families, have what they need. Our community health workers are experienced in connecting people to resources in our community,” said Colette Evans, CDHD Health Project supervisor, in a news release. “Our community health workers have the knowledge, experience and training to provide COVID-19 positive persons with the necessary resources.”
