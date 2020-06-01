The Central District Health Department reported an increase of 27 positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death, in a press release issued Monday.
The total number of cases for the three-county district is now 1,620 and 54 deaths.
Hall County’s total number of cases rose to 1,533, a 26-case increase since the last report on Friday. The only additional death reported also occurred in Hall County bringing the total number of deaths to 41.
Hamilton County’s total number of cases increased by one case to 61 cases. The total number of deaths remained at 13 for Hamilton County.
Merrick County remained at 26 cases and zero deaths.
In the release, the CDHD also announced that the three-county district has advanced in to the Phase 1 Directed Health Measure. The advancement went into effect Monday.
Phase 1 Direct Health Measures permit elective medical surgery and procedures as long as certain benchmarks are met by each facility. The new direct health measures also allow for the return of adult, youth and school limited and non-contact team sports such as baseball, softball and volleyball. Religious services, including funerals and weddings, are permitted, but restricted to the ceremony or service only.
The CDHD said that it is important to note, while restrictions have been relaxed, the virus is still present within the community. The CDHD said individuals should continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The CDHD also said reducing the spread of COVID-19 is an important step in allowing for advancement into Phase 2 as soon as possible.
For more information regarding the current directed health measures, individuals can visit cdhd.ne.gov.
