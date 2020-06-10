The Central District Health Department reported the total number laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,641, a 20-case increase.
CDHD reported no additional deaths to the current total of 55 deaths.
Hall County reported a 18-case increase to a new total of 1,571 cases and 42 deaths.
Hamilton County remained at 61 cases and 13 deaths.
CDHD reported a two-case increase for Merrick County, bringing its total cases to 29 with no deaths.
