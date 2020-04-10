Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports two COVID-19 related deaths today, one male and one female. Both were in their 70’s and from a long-term care facility. Both died at a hospital in Hall County.
We express sympathy to the families of these individuals.
Additionally, we report a total of 140 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. today. Merrick County has 2 cases, Hamilton County has 9, and Hall County has 129. The total number includes 35 new lab-confirmed cases today.
We are at a critical point now that will last through the next few weeks. How we get through this time frame is up to each of us working individually and together as a community. Unless you are a “critical infrastructure employee”, stay home.
STAY HOME.
STAY HEALTHY.
STAY CONNECTED.
We have several rough weeks ahead of us, but working together, we are stronger.
