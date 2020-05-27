The Central District Health Department has reported an additional 19 COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Friday.
In a press release Wednesday afternoon, CDHD reported, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there were are 1,568 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths in its three-county area.
Of these cases, there are 1,482 cases and 40 deaths in Hall County, 60 cases and 13 deaths in Hamilton County, and 26 cases and zero deaths in Merrick County. This is an increase of 17 cases and one death in Hall County, and two cases and one death in Hamilton County since Friday.
There were no additional cases or deaths reported in Merrick County.
