The Central District Health Department reported the total number laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,641, a 14 case increase.
With no additional deaths reported, the district remained at 55 total deaths.
Hall County’s total increased to 1,553 laboratory-confirmed cases, an increase of 13 cases, and 42 deaths
Hamilton County remains at 61 cases and 13 deaths.
Merrick County’s total rose by 1 to 27 cases and no deaths.
