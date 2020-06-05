FILE PHOTO Coronavirus tiles

The Central District Health Department reported the total number laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,641, a 14 case increase.

With no additional deaths reported, the district remained at 55 total deaths.

Hall County’s total increased to 1,553 laboratory-confirmed cases, an increase of 13 cases, and 42 deaths

Hamilton County remains at 61 cases and 13 deaths.

Merrick County’s total rose by 1 to 27 cases and no deaths.

