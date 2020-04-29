The Central District Health Department on Wednesday reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the three-county area to 35. Of the 35 deaths, 28 have been in Hall County and seven in Hamilton County.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,030, an increase of 35 over Tuesday. The new total consists of 972 cases in Hall County, 49 in Hamilton County and nine in Merrick County.
Central District Health’s concern “has been for those long-term care facilities where we had COVID-positive residents. We were fearful that this would happen,” said Teresa Anderson, health director of Central District Health.
The number of deaths shows that COVID-19 “is often fatal in elderly, frail people,” Anderson said.
She expects to see more such deaths because of testing that’s been done in some of the facilities. “So that we know that there are a fairly large number of residents that are positive,” she said.
Central District Health is working to give staff members at long-term care facilities what they need. Besides personal protection equipment, “we’re also asking the state DHHS to provide some behavioral support for the staff, because this becomes very difficult for them as well.”
That support is also being sought for the families of those who’ve passed away.
Of the 35 deaths in Central District Health jurisdiction, very few were not related to a long-term care facility, Anderson said. That means “they were either in a long-term care facility and died somewhere else or they expired in that long-term care facility itself,” she said.
She expects to see more deaths in the next couple of days as COVID-19 continues to spread.
