A report issued Monday by the Central District Health Department indicated a 2% increase in total COVID-19 cases since the most recent update on Friday.
The CDHD reported the new total at 1,511 cases and 47 deaths, including one new death.
Hall County had the majority of the newly reported cases, with 34 of the 37 cases. Hall County’s number of cases is now 1,431.
Hamilton County’s total cases increased from 54 to 56.
The report also showed an increase of one case for Merrick County, which now has 24 cases.
