With the Central District Health Department moving to a Phase 2 Directed Health Measure next Monday, Health Director Teresa Anderson says the district is ready and plans to advise businesses, organizations and schools on how to move forward.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that four counties — Dakota, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — will move to a Phase 2 DHM beginning Monday. Anderson said the health department has been “in close communication” with Ricketts through weekly phone calls and discussed moving to Phase 2. She said doing so is “a logical next step.”
“I think we are ready to move into Phase 2 and to open up a little bit more with caution,” she said. “Last week, we had a 2% positivity rate, which means two of 100 cases were positive. This is a very good sign for us. We were hoping to get below 5% and we have gotten as low as 2% now.”
The new phase of the DHM allows for bars and restaurants to have up to 50% occupancy and increases the crowd limit to 25 people.
CDHD said it is able to consult with organizations and businesses who plan expanded openings based on advancing to Phase 2. It is also collaborating with schools in the district in developing individualized COVID-19 plans for events now and the return to classrooms in the fall.
“We are continuing to work with the businesses, schools and organizations to help them understand the steps that they need to take in order to safely open up to Phase 2,” Anderson said. “With schools, we are working on a longer-range plan and are hopeful that by the time the students return, we may be at Phase 3 or, hopefully, Phase 4.”
She said CDHD is working with the Nebraska State Fair and with county fairs in the district to ensure they are taking the proper steps and precautions, and making the needed modifications to host their events while complying with the DHM.
An event with more than 500 people, but less than 3,000 people, can be held, Anderson said, but it needs to get approval from CDHD first. She said organizations can submit their plan for approval at the CDHD website, cdhd.ne.gov.
She said when an organization submits a form to have an event of 500 or more, CDHD wants to see that they are adhering to the DHM. Once the form is completed, the health department reviews the plan prior to approving it.
“If there seems to be something missing, then we will contact the organization and say, ‘Have you thought of this?’ Our goal is to be able to open up safely,” Anderson said. “So, if there is something that they haven’t thought of, then we are here to help guide them through that process so they can have an event that is safe and fun.”
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said Monday that he hopes events such as Husker Harvest Days and the Nebraska State Fair can be held this year.
Anderson said that with CDHD seeing only a 2% positivity rate, its numbers “are looking really good right now” and it is hopeful they will stay that way. However, CDHD will continue to evaluate the number of COVID-19 cases in the district with Ricketts and see where they are in a few weeks before advancing to the next phase of the DHM.
“When we make it safely through the next few weeks, and we are still looking pretty good, our chances of moving into Phase 3 or 4 are strong,” she said. “If, for whatever reason, we see an increased number of cases in the next two or three weeks, then we know we still have enough viral activity here in our district that we need to be cautious.”
Anderson emphasized that despite CDHD moving into a Phase 2 DHM, the coronavirus is not gone and precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks still need to be taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.