As of Monday afternoon, the Central District Health Department says there have been no positive tests or confirmed cases of coronavirus within the district’s area.
Health Director Teresa Anderson said the department has completed five COVID-19 tests, with all coming back negative. It is waiting to receive results back on four tests.
“I am in close contact with my peers to the south and to the west and we have not had a positive COVID-19 test outside of the Omaha and Lincoln areas, except for one in northeast Nebraska,” Anderson said.
The health department issued an update last week saying travelers returning from New York City and/or the states of California and Washington should self-isolate and report their symptoms to it upon their return.
In a press release Saturday, Grand island Public Schools said this will affect students, staff and parents who went on the Westridge Middle School trip to Washington, D.C., and New York City.
“I believe we have only tested one kid who had symptoms,” Anderson said. “The rest of the travelers are healthy. They have agreed to self-quarantine, which means they are going to stay home, take their temperatures in the morning and the evening. Then we will either call them or they will call us to report any symptoms and/or fever for 14 days.”
She said COVID-19 tests “are still a little bit hard to come by” and that the health department has been using the Nebraska Public Health Lab to conduct its tests.
“We know that there are private companies now who have tests available,” Anderson said. “Those tests need to be ordered by the provider and then those have a turnaround time of three to five days.”
She said a test takes 24 to 48 hours to come back from the Nebraska public health lab.
“We are a little bit over that now,” Anderson said. “I think it is because of the demand and a lot more folks needing testing.”
If someone feels they may be showing signs of the coronavirus — shortness of breath, high fever and cough — they should call their medical provider to inform them of this so they can have a mask to protect themselves.
“It is then up to the provider to determine whether or not they order a private test through those private companies or through the Nebraska public health lab and talk to us about it to facilitate the process,” Anderson said.
She said there is no cost to test through the Nebraska public health lab.
“Our understanding is that the private tests are fairly reasonable and they are not over $100,” Anderson said.
On Thursday evening, Chapman School Principal Jeff Ellsworth sent an email to parents warning them that a family member of a student may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“However, after talking with the family member, I am pretty confident that Chapman School has not been exposed to the virus,” Ellsworth said in the email. “The family member has not been near the kids since being possibly exposed.”
He told The Independent Monday that the incident was less serious than it sounded.
Ellsworth said he received a phone call last Thursday from a local day care provider who said one of the parents may have been exposed to COVID-19.
After calling the mom, he said, it was determined that her boss may have been exposed to the coronavirus at an out-of-town meeting and returned to work on Thursday.
Ellsworth said the mom’s boss later tested negative for COVID-19 and that he was not anywhere near Chapman School, meaning none of the school’s students were exposed to the coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.