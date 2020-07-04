With the Central District Health Department moving to a Phase 3 Directed Health Measure on Monday, the health department says it is ready to move forward but urges people to continue to take precautions.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced June 29 that each of the counties in CDHD’s service area — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — and Dakota County will all move to Phase 3 to align with other counties in Nebraska that are in Phase 3.
CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said she talked with Gov. Pete Ricketts on June 26, looked at the number of COVID-19 cases and provided him information on what is going on in each of the counties in the CDHD service area. She added they also discussed “all of the considerations” and decided that now is an appropriate time to move into a Phase 3 DHM.
In a news release Tuesday, CDHD said that for the past three weeks, each of the three counties in its service area has had a positivity rate of less than 10%.
“This tells us that there continues to be low-level community spread,” CDHD said. “If we continue to practice safe health measures now, and in the future until such time as we have vaccine available, we can keep the viral activity low.”
Under Phase 3, bars and restaurants can be open at 100% capacity. Self-service buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy not to exceed 10,000, while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy not to exceed 10,000.
“There are still limitations, but generally, we are just loosening the restrictions little by little so that we get used to having a little bit more opportunity to get out and about and still be safe,” Anderson said.
According to the Phase 3 DHM, wedding and funerals are allowed, with dances at the former being allowed in a limited capacity. Anderson said the reason dances are now allowed at weddings is because they have “a fairly controlled population.”
“You understand that you’ve got so many people in a room and that you are not going to have like a street dance where all kinds of individuals come and you make it overcrowded,” she said. “The wedding dances are designed to help celebrate the event but also keep people safe.”
An event with more than 500 people, but fewer than 3,000 people, can be held but requires approval from CDHD first. Organizations can submit their plans for approval at the CDHD website, cdhd.ne.gov.
Anderson said when an organization submits a form to have an event of 500 or more, CDHD wants to see that they are adhering to the DHM. Once the form is completed, the health department reviews the plan for approval.
She said the health department has had a number of event forms submitted since moving to Phase 2 on June 22.
“We really want people to submit those and they are required to do so,” Anderson said. “We get those forms and review them. If we have questions, we call the individual organizing the event and we talk it through. Our whole goal is to help everybody understand what precautions they need to take so that the event can be successfully held in a safe environment.”
CDHD is also helping long-term care facilities complete the necessary requirements to move into Phase 3 on Monday, including COVID-19 testing for all staff members and providing them with personal protective equipment.
“We’ve got a situation now where the viral activity is extremely low within the long-term care facilities and that is where we want to test the staff one more time before we open them up,” she said. “We are also recommend that any individual who does not feel well not visit the nursing homes. They should stay home and away those long-term care facilities.”
As Nebraska and CDHD begin to loosen restrictions and open back up, Anderson said the health department needs to be “very watchful” and is working hard to ensure there is enough COVID-19 testing available. She also encouraged people to continue wearing a mask when in public to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
“There is a very high possibility or likelihood that we are going to see the virus again in big numbers,” Anderson said. “What we want to do this whole time is just try to control the curve — flatten it — so we do not have too much stress on our medical system.”
