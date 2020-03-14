To slow the spread of COVID-19, the Central District Health Department advises travelers returning from New York City and the states of California and Washington to self-isolate and report to the CDHD upon their return.
In addition, the CDHD asks that those people prepare for self-quarantine and active monitoring by CDHD for 14 days from the date of return. These sites are in addition to those previously identified by the CDC as Level 3 Travel sites and can be found at bit.ly/2wZZuwk.
“We anticipate community transmission in the Central District soon,” the department stated in a news release. “At that time, guidelines will change, including limiting the size of events and public gatherings (parades, theaters, sporting events, etc.) to 20-50 people. We list that guidance now in anticipation of confirmed community spread in Central District.”
When that occurs:
— Limit the size of events and public gatherings (e.g. parades, theaters, sporting events, etc.) to 20-50 people.
— Put your emergency operations and communications plans in action.
— Collaborate and coordinate with community partners including CDHD.
— Anticipate events may need to be modified (e.g. teleconference/video-conference), canceled, or postponed.
— Cancel events primarily for or attended by older adults and people with chronic medical conditions at higher risk for severe illness.
“Now is the time for businesses and workplaces to review their policies and practices, such as flexible worksites (telecommuting and flexible hours) to create distance between employees,” the news release says. “They should identify essential business functions essential jobs and critical elements in the supply chain required to maintain business operations. Additionally, we continue to work closely with schools in anticipation of closures related to COVID-19. Our overall goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our district and preserve the health of our community.”
