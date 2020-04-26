The Central District Health Department will receive help from the state to increase contact tracing of COVID-19 cases starting Monday.
Six district health departments were identified as those most in need for the additional support for contact tracing, which involves the tracing and monitoring of contacts of infected people.
The Central District of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties will be the first to get the assistance after state employees began training Friday.
“We need to expand what we’re doing in regards to contact tracing,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
“Contact tracing is generally done by the local health departments. However, we do see the need to expand that. So we, the state, are working to expand what we can do to supplement what the public health departments are doing. So this isn’t doing something to subsume what they are doing, but rather act as a resource for them to be embedded in what the local public health departments are doing.
“My goal is to get up to 1,000 people that we have at the state level to be able to do that contact tracing.
“We’re going to start by pulling in some of our existing state teammates from other departments, getting them trained to do that contact tracing and then supply those as resources to our public health districts.”
Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said contact tracing is one of the most important measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
“Contact tracing is absolutely important to make sure that we’re taking a proactive stance on how we are monitoring and supporting people that have the potential to have COVID-19,” she said. “We want to be able to immediately assess those individuals. ... If we have to suggest someone be isolated or quarantined, that can be done immediately. We believe that these steps will immediately begin to decrease and get us over the curve.”
Ricketts wanted a large number of people to be able to help out with contact tracing as quickly as possible.
“The first two teams are being trained (Friday) and Monday and will be deployed Monday,” he said. “When I say deployed, not physically deployed but available to be able to go help, for example, Hall and Dawson County, in regard to their contact tracing.”
The expanded effort is an important step in the state’s plan to flatten the COVID-19 curve, Ricketts said.
“It really is what makes the testing work really well,” he said. “When you can assess somebody, test them, find out they’re positive, that’s great because then you can make that person isolate so that they don’t infect anybody else from that point forward.
“But what you want to do with contact tracing is then you want to go back and catch all the people they’ve been in contact with when they might have had the virus and been infecting other people. The idea then is that you go back and catch all those people and get them to quarantine so they’re not infecting anybody.”
Smith accepted the governor’s challenge to eventually have 1,000 people from various government departments available to help with contact tracing.
“We are going to be deploying remotely 325 staff from the Department (of Health and Human Services),” she said. “Currently we’ve identified 225 staff that are being trained (Friday).”
Contact tracing involves phone interviews, which are voluntary.
The state will form 10 teams that consist of a team leader, five people interviewing and 25 people contact tracing.
The teams will work from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays if needed. Some will work from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. so they can reach people who work during the day.
The interviewers will ask appropriate questions in a timely manner, take that information on a template and then upload it so that real-time data is available.
The template looks at demographics, symptoms and onset, if the person with COVID-19 sought treatment and with whom they have been in close contact.
Smith said the teams will be aware of some challenges.
“We recognize that oftentimes the COVID-19 virus impacts the communities of color,” she said. “We want to be sensitive of that, so in our interviewing and in our conversations, we are going to be particularly appropriate with understanding their culture and their linguistic needs.”
On Tuesday, a group of community organizations that has grown to 27 sent a letter to Ricketts, state public health officials and local health departments calling for them to share demographic data of patients and expand the reach of health information through increased interpretation and translation.
The increased contact tracing could potentially help with some of those concerns. Smith said that, during phone calls, workers will help educate the public about how to keep their families and communities safe.
The state’s participation in contact tracing is expected to last between 30 and 60 days.
“We see our role as helping these health departments do this very vital and important role, and that is gathering information so that we keep the citizens of Nebraska safe,” Smith said.
