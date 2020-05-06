Despite all but 24 counties in Nebraska having their directed health measures loosened starting Monday, the Central District Health Department has extended its DHM through May 31.
On May 4, Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, signed a revised directed health measure for CDHD’s three-county areas of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick County that goes through May 31. The order went into effect Tuesday.
Anderson said the main piece of the extended DHM is that it now includes a piece on the homeless population. She said Grand Island/Hall County Emergency manager Jon Rosenlund is pursuing a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that will allow CDHD to assist these individuals.
“The FEMA grant that would help us be able to provide for those folks who are in facilities now when they test positive,” Anderson said. “We need to find somewhere for them to go so that we can isolate them until they are well again.”
In addition, she said the Department of Health and Human Services’ Nebraska Homeless Assistance Program also has dollars available to CDHD and the extended DHM includes the wording required to receive both these funds and FEMA grant.
One part of the extended health measure is that gyms can be open as long as they maintain the 10-person gathering rule and people stay at least six feet apart from others. Anderson said this is not a change from previous DHMs.
“I think the problem that the gyms have is that it is really hard to keep that distance, so a lot of them just closed because it was too difficult to comply,” she said.
When it comes to continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anderson said CDHD plans to ask — but not require — businesses to post signage that states masks are required for entry.
“One of the things we are thinking about now is, ‘Can we request or recommend that everybody in public start wearing masks as a way of reducing the spread?’” she said. “The more that each of us does and the more acceptable it becomes for people to cover their face with a mask, then the faster we are going to be able to reduce the number of cases.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.