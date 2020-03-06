Although the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has not appeared in Central Nebraska, the Central District Health Department is working to dispel misinformation, while local stores can’t keep hand sanitizer and masks on their shelves.
Teresa Anderson, the health director at CDHD, said COVID-19 is a new strain of the coronavirus.
The coronavirus is responsible for some strains of the common cold, but COVID-19 is not the common cold, according to Anderson.
She said the strain mutated and has some similarities to SARS, which is a different strain of the coronavirus.
At this point, Anderson said, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), believes that the disease was transferred from a bat.
“When diseases transfer from an animal to a human, it really catches our attention because the body doesn’t know what to do with diseases in those situations,” she said.
While the disease started in China, it has spread to other parts of the world due to travel.
Initially, Anderson said, they believed that a person had to be around a person carrying the disease for a significant amount of time, but now they are seeing that being in the same room with an infected person could possibly transfer the disease.
“We are learning new things about this virus every day,” she said.
Anderson said they have not had a confirmed case of the virus in the district, which is Hamilton, Hall, Howard and Merrick counties, but they believe there is a possibility the virus will appear in the area at some point.
Omaha reported a case late Friday afternoon.
The three main symptoms health care workers are noticing in patients infected with COVID-19 are a cough, a fever of 100.4 and shortness of breath.
Anderson said if someone has these symptoms, they should call their local clinic and tell them their symptoms before they go to the doctor.
If the infected person needs medical attention, the person should wear a mask before they enter the building.
Anderson said the disease seems to be more challenging for people over 50 than it is for younger people who contract it.
The best preventive practices, she said, are if someone is feeling sick or has those three symptoms, they should stay home unless they feel they need medical attention.
Anderson said people should practice good hygiene, including proper hand-washing, cleaning desk and counter spaces regularly and using hand sanitizer if hand-washing is not an option.
She said that this is a situation where the community can come together to help protect each other from the virus.
“A community that works together is the best way to make this a tolerable situation,” said Anderson.
While the CDHD is recommending people use a hand sanitizer that is 60% alcohol-based, people may not be able to find it.
Tony Zheng, a pharmacist at CVS on Second Street in Grand Island, said the store has been sold out of masks for two or three months, and they sold out of hand sanitizer last week.
Zheng also said he has seen people buy as many towels and packages of bottled water as possible just in case they would have to be quarantined in their homes.
John Placzek, the store manager at Ace Hardware, said the N95 masks have been sold out for a couple of weeks.
Placzek said the store’s supplier said more masks may be coming in April.
“We’re thinking most of the supply currently will go to medical industries,” said Placzek.
Anderson said that when healthy people wear masks, those masks are wasted.
She said the CDC is working to get approval for higher-grade masks used by construction workers for use in hospitals because medical professionals need protection to help prevent spread.
The N95 masks and other masks are very limited due to the high demand, so approving the higher-grade masks would help medical professionals.
“Masks are more effective when the sick person wears it,” Anderson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.