The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the Central District Health Department increased from 86 on Wednesday to 105 on Thursday.
The tallies were taken at 2 p.m. each day.
The new number breaks down into 94 cases in Hall County, nine in Hamilton County and two in Merrick County.
“The increasing number is concerning but not unexpected given the trend we have seen in these past two weeks,” says a Central District Health news release. “If the trend continues, we will continue to see notably larger numbers each day.
“We have several rough weeks ahead of us, but together, we are stronger,” the release concludes.
Central District Health offers this advice:
Stay home: We each can do our best to slow that growth. Stay home where you are away from the exposure to the virus. Order your groceries on-line and pick up at the outside pickup stations. Designate one person to go to the store if needed once weekly. Wear a mask in public. Keep your hand sanitizer handy and apply frequently. Wash your hands with soap and warm water when available. Stay healthy: Lead a healthy lifestyle. Get adequate sleep and think health foods when choosing what to eat and serve for meals. Make time for physical activity either in your home or on a hike and bike trail. Practice meditation or other stress management techniques. Talk to your children about what is going on. Remain calm and reassuring, and help them practice healthy habits. Stay connected: COVID-19 news is everywhere and can be overwhelming. Choose an accurate source of information like our website: www.cdhd.ne.gov or the CDC website: www.cdc.gov. Check in each day but not all day. Stay connected electronically with family and friends and to share holiday greetings.
Photos: Coronavirus in Nebraska
20200317_new_schoolfood_pic_cm002
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200317_new_coronaschools_1
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Joe Dejka, Lee BHM News Service
20200317_new_govpresser_08kw
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Kayla Wolf, Lee BHM News Service
20200317_new_emptyomaha_pic_cm001
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200317_new_entertainmentclosings_pic_cm003
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200317_new_emptyomaha_pic_cm003
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200317_new_emptyomaha_pic_cm006
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200317_new_govpresser_03kw
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Kayla Wolf, Lee BHM News Service
20200317_new_shamrock_pic_cm001
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
Faux fans
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200313_spo_statethur_cm_pic019
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200313_spo_statethur_cm_pic003
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200311_new_corfree_pic_cm001
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200307_new_coronaperson_pic_cm001
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Chris Machian, BH News Service
20200218_new_morecorona_zl2
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200318_new_corona_emptystreets_kf2
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
20200319_new_tenguide_pic_cm002
Paddy McGown's Pub and Grill located at 4503 Center Street, was did not have the normal crowd it would on Saint Patrick's Day because of coronavirus concerns.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200319_new_tenguide_kf3
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
20200319_new_tenguide_kf2
A note grace the front of Yia-Yia's Pizza on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. Several bars and restaurants in Nebraska are temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
20200318_new_courtmess_ar05
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200319_new_tenguide_ar06
A group of co-workers has lunch in a room by themselves at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Anna Reed, Lee BHM News Service
20200319_new_tenguide_ar01
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Anna Reed, Lee BHM News Service
20200318_new_corona_emptystreets_ar02
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Anna Reed, Lee BHM News Service
20200318_new_corona_uno_ar01
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Anna Reed, Lee BHM News Service
20200320_supportive_message_04kw
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200320_supportive_message_01kw
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200320_new_corona_freelunch_ar02
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200320_new_corona_freelunch_ar04
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CMA_6325
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CMA_6242
Katarina Gleisberg does mindfulness exercise at Memorial Park in the rain on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200320_new_marriage_ar05
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200320_new_marriage_ar03
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200322_liv_familydistance_ar01
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for "recess" in the family's yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200322_liv_familydistance_ar03
Lydia Moody, 9, shows off the family schedule for the week. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200320_new_gunsales_03kw
The wall of a classroom at 88 Tactical is painted with diagrams of various handguns on Wednesday. Gun and ammunition sales are on the rise amid coronavirus fears.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200320_new_gunsales_01kw
Instructor Bryan Breitkreutz, center, teaches a handgun level 1 class on Wednesday at 88 Tactical in Omaha.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200319_new_bizimpact_zl2
Union Pacific employees take part in a digital meeting Wednesday in Omaha. It’s one of the measures the company is using to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200318_new_daycares_pic_cm011
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200318_new_daycares_pic_cm007
Tessa Keeran makes sure Laylah Lee washes her hands correctly before lunch at Through the Years Child Care.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020320_new_restaurants_01kw
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a patron's car Wednesday at Porky Butts. The BBQ joint is adapting to new coronavirus regulations by walking orders to customers waiting in cars.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200321_new_liquorrules_ar08
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200321_new_liquorrules_ar09
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200321_new_liquorrules_ar01
McKayla Olsen, the assistant general manager, prepares a sake bomb kit for a takeout order at Butterfish in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CMA_6709
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200321_new_match_pic_cm002
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200323_new_kountze_zl3
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200323_new_kountze_zl7
Rows of pews sit empty at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church conducted services via online streaming.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200322_new_animals_ar15
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200322_new_animals_ar10
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200324_new_lege_kf1
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200324_new_lege_kf3A
A legislative page places a piece of paper page outlining Gov. Pete Ricketts key points for emergency funding on a desk at the State Capitol on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200324_new_lege_kf5
State Sen. Mark Kolterman, right, greets Sen. Tony Vargas with an elbow touch Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200325_new_drive_kf11
Healthcare workers bump elbows before conducting drive-thru testing at Bryan LifePointe Campus on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
20200325_new_airtravel_ar05
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200325_new_airtravel_ar01
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CMA_7163
A woman wearing a mask carries belongings out of Carter Place, an
assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CMA_7178
A child's drawing is taped to a window at Carter Place, an
assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200325_new_unemployed_pic_cm01
Keith Binder poses for a portrait in the Benson neighborhood where he worked as a bartender. Regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed Beercade, where he worked, and he now he finds himself unemployed.
Chris Machian, Lee BHM News Service
20200328_new_lincolnreg_kf1
A man walks past an empty barber shop near P street on Thursday in Lincoln. Captain's Chair closed down in compliance with the new restrictions.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
20200328_new_lincolnreg_kf7
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
20200328_new_lincolnreg_kf4
Curbside pickup locations appeared around downtown Lincoln to assist in social distancing on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
20200329_new_hope_cm1
Giant letters spell "hope" in a yard in 13th Street just north of U Street on Thursday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200329_new_hope_cm3
Giant letters spell "hope" in a yard in 13th Street just north of U Street on Thursday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200328_new_teacherwaive_pic_cm001
Michelle Pridell, school liaison officer for Offutt Air Force Base, holds signs for the teachers.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200328_new_teacherwaive_pic_cm009
Brandi Udell, and her children, from left, Jazzlen 4; Kolten, 5; and Kaiden, 9; wave to teachers from LeMay Elementary School on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200328_new_teacherwaive_pic_cm005
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200327_new_welcomehome_ar08
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200327_new_welcomehome_ar01
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200330_new_elearn_pic_cm004
Opie plays with a tennis ball as Mikala Hansen teaches her Millard West High School freshman biology class. Schools are adjusting to remote learning as coronavirus has forced closures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200330_new_elearn_pic_cm003
Millard West High School's Mikala Hansen teaches her freshman biology class through Zoom from her Omaha home on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200330_new_elearn_pic_cm005
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Covid-19 precautions
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Anna Reed, Lee BHM News Service
20200329_new_livingcenters_06
Shirley Blessing, 82, talks to her family on the phone as they stand outside her room at Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages in Papillion on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200331_new_signs_pic_cm001
A display features messages of thanks, superheroes, balloons and a stethoscope at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
202003031_signs_cm005
A sign says "NE Med Strong" is in the window of the Lauritzen Outpatient Center as Nebraska Medicine works to fight the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200331_new_surgetents_pic_cm005
Workers set up surge tents Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center to deal with a possible surge of patients with the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200329_new_shutdownpetit_zl3
Pettit's Pastry has been successful in part because of the close proximity to downtown Omaha. With many businesses now with employees working from home, there is less demand for donuts.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200329_new_shutdowncitypettit2
Pettit's Pastry has seen a decrease in customers like many businesses as measures to control the spread of coronavirus have limited sales.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200329_new_shutdowncitycecil_3
Cecilia Saavedra, 26, buys groceries for a family at Supermercado Nuestra Familia on Wednesday. She devotes hours to shopping and delivering groceries for the elderly, the ill, the immunocompromised.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200326_new_shutdownzoom_pic_cm002
College of St Mary professor Kristin Haas, right, enjoys a virtual happy hour using Zoom at her Omaha home on Wednesday. Her daughter Kiera, 8, came in to use a computer.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200331_new_outside_kf3
Bikers ride down the hill at Holmes Lake on Monday in Lincoln. With temperatures reaching the high 60s, many took the time to go outside. Several counties in Nebraska are now under social distancing limits because of coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
20200331_new_outside_kf2
Mike Wooten carries a wooden cross around Holmes Lake on Monday in Lincoln. "I'm just trying to give people hope in these times, the cross has always been a symbol of hope," Wooten said.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
20200401_new_coronapa_ar13
Tierney West, a medical assistant, takes off her N95 mask after meeting with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200401_new_coronapa_ar04
Physician assistant Emily Struebing talks with a patient at her testing site. “There’s a lot of reassurance and hand-holding that goes into it,” she said.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200402_new_smalltownweb5
A sign hangs outside the 2nd street market on Monday in Dodge, Nebraska. Many small towns are now dealing with the impacts of coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
20200405_new_signs_kf5
A Washington School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
20200403_new_niteowl_ar14
Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200403_new_taichi_pic_cm002
Rita Otis leads her neighbors in an outdoor tai chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday. She said anyone is welcome, as long as they abide by social distancing guidelines.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200403_new_taichi_pic_cm001
Rita Otis leads an outdoor tai chi class on Wednesday in Omaha. She has been teaching tai chi for about 20 years.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200405_new_hyveeeasterbunny_ar01
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CMB_8973
People wearing masks stand in the parking garage next to the Health & Kinesiology Building on UNO's campus on Monday. Testing for the coronavirus is set to begin soon at UNO.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CMA_8897
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200407_new_brickway_ar08
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday. The Old Market business is giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200407_new_brickway_ar05
Don Rupp of Bellevue wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday. The Old Market business is giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200407_new_brickway_ar01
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday. The Old Market business is giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200407_new_kroc_ar02
Lights from the Kroc Center, which the Salvation Army lit up on Monday night to boost the community's spirit as it faces the coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200407_new_kroc_ar01
The Kroc Center in South Omaha is illuminated as a symbol of hope. It will be lit through at least the end of April.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
