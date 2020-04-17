Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of 425 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2:00 p.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed cases is 65 greater than yesterday’s report of 360 cases.
Please direct any calls to CDHD at 308-385-5175 this weekend 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645.
PHOTOS:
20200411_new_doggrooming_ar01
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_23
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_1
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_2
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_3
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_4
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_5
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_6
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_7
A sign is installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_8
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_9
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_10
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
20200411_new_aprilgallery_11
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_12
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_13
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
20200411_new_aprilgallery_14
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
20200411_new_aprilgallery_15
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
Kenneth Ferriera, Lee BHM News Service
20200411_new_aprilgallery_16
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_17
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_18
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_19
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_20
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_21
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_22
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_24
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_25
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_aprilgallery_26
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200413_new_easter_kf1
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_springhomes_ar03
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200417_new_signs_ar01
A message of good health hangs from a home's front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200417_new_signs_ar03
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
20200411_new_goodfriday_kf13
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.