Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of 425 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2:00 p.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed cases is 65 greater than yesterday’s report of 360 cases.

Please direct any calls to CDHD at 308-385-5175 this weekend 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645.

