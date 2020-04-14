Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of 251 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. today. Confirmed case to date by county are as follows: Merrick County has 3 cases, Hamilton County has 13, and Hall County has 235.
We continue to be challenged with not having enough tests, and have asked Nebraska DHHS to work with us in obtaining additional testing. We are doing our best to test those who are high priority at this time.
There are persons who are frustrated with not being able to get tested. It is natural to feel stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during and after this event. Everyone reacts differently, and your own feelings will change over time. Notice and accept how you feel. Taking care of your emotional health during the pandemic will help you think clearly and react to the needs to protect yourself and your family. Self-care during COVID-19 will help your long-term healing.
Because of the continued spread of COVID-19, CDHD will no longer be open to the public. We will answer phones and emails as we are able. We ask your patience as we process more than 1000 calls per day.
Please direct any calls to CDHD at 308-385-5175 or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645.
Wake up Grand Island! I was getting groceries today (no curbside available) and less than 20% of other shoppers had a mask on. I wear a mask to protect you will you please wear a mask or stay home to protect me!! (You shed the virus before you have symptoms, the mask traps the droplets so you don't spread it) We will never get back to normal until we all follow the rules. Thank you
