Central District Health Department on Sunday announced the total of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central District had reached 56.
It said this is a significant increase from the prior day’s total and it does not include the cases being diagnosed by health care providers without COVID testing, based on symptoms alone.
The Central District was notified by Gov. Pete Ricketts Sunday that additional testing will be available in the district by the end of this week. The Central District will also see reinforcements to its team in the form of additional epidemiology staff to assist with case contacts.
“When we have lab tests to help us identify who actually has COVID-19, we can investigate who those people had contact with and then ask everyone who was in direct contact (defined as closer than 6 feet for 10 minutes) to quarantine for 14 days,” the district said in a news release. “We are reaching out to persons who test positive and to their close contacts but are challenged to keep up with the ever-increasing numbers.”
The district reinforced its advice for people to stay home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
