All Grand Island area residents are urged to wear masks.
Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department director, advocated for wearing protective masks in public at Thursday’s city of Grand Island biweekly COVID-19 update.
“I was one of those people who thought you don’t need to wear a mask unless you’re sick, but I’ve changed my mind,” Anderson said. “The research tells us that if I wear a mask and you wear a mask, we reduce the spread of COVID virus.”
The Central District reported 1,375 confirmed cases in the district by Thursday afternoon, with 42 reported deaths to date.
There are 17 cases in Merrick County, 52 cases in Hamilton County and 1,306 in Hall County.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Anderson said, but mainly as a cumulative effect.
The latest increase follows three significant weeks of COVID testing and diagnosis.
“When you look at this week, you’ll see that it looks like we’re not going to have nearly as many cases,” she said.
There have been some troubles getting test results, so numbers may increase later, Anderson warned.
Central District Health Department has been in communication with TestNebraska, a new state initiative, regarding people who haven’t received their test results.
“There are always glitches with new rollouts,” she said. “So bear with us as we work through this system. We hope to have it resolved and have test results out within the 48 hours from testing.”
Calling for patience, Anderson said she had her test done Monday and has not received results herself.
“If I had any symptoms at all or I didn’t feel well in any way, I would stay at home,” she said. “That’s what we’re encouraging everyone to do.”
Mayor Roger Steele at the briefing read from an email he received from Edward Hannon, CHI Health St. Francis president.
Hannon reported seeing “great declines” in the number of patients coming to the hospital emergency room or the respiratory fast track, Steele said.
Volumes of such patients have declined to single digits and the respiratory fast track set up to deal with influx has closed.
“The number of patients who have tested positive is half of what it was at our peak on April 18,” Steele read. “We continue to have 50% of our ICU beds and ventilators available over the past several days.”
St. Francis reported Thursday that 123 of its 320 ICU beds are in use, and of its 390 machines that can be used as ventilators, 47 are in use.
Steele said he had also received a letter from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on the presidential order requiring meatpacking plants to remain open.
The letter stated the USDA will partner with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration on worker safety.
“The USDA will work with plants and state and local officials to ensure meat plants implement practices to keep employees safe and to continue operations,” the mayor said.
Steele said he does not know whether more testing of meatpacking plant employees will be recommended or whether it will be provided.
“I’m hopeful that the USDA will take action to protect workers in meat plants across America,” he said.
Steele noted the high per capita rate of infection in Grand Island, which exceeds New York’s, the state hardest hit by coronavirus.
“I want JBS to remain in production because America is experiencing a meat shortage,” he said. “With other meat processors shutting down or scaling back, JBS is processing one half of Nebraska’s beef.”
Steele added, “I want JBS to be a safe place to work, and the management at JBS wants the same thing.”
Anderson, advocating for all residents to wear masks while out in public, said all Central District staff have been wearing masks for the past month and are “getting used to it.”
“We’re hoping all of you will consider wearing masks when you’re around other people — within 6 feet of other people certainly,” she said.
It is wisest to get used to wearing the masks now, Anderson said, in advance of potential future increases of COVID-19 cases.
“We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with COVID activity,” Anderson said. “So let’s do our part now and keep ourselves and our families, and our friends, healthy and safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.