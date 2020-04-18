Health departments in Hall and Adams counties reported three new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday.
Hall County death toll now at eight
Central District Health Department (CDHD) reported two deaths in the district Saturday afternoon.
The health department said a man in his 70s died Wednesday at a Hall County hospital. The second death was a man in his 80s who died Saturday in a long-term care facility in Hall county.
The deaths bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Central District to eight.
CDHD additionally reported a total of 491 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 66 cases from Friday’s total of 425. CDHD said over the last few days, there have been at least 60 new positive cases each day. The total breakdown by county is Hall, 468; Hamilton, 17; and Merrick, 6.
The CDHD said a new research study shows that a person is likely most contagious before or just when he or she starts feeling symptoms.
“This is one reason why regular use of masks by the general public can be effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” CDHD officials said.
CDHD advises continued social distancing, staying at home and, if it is necessary to leave the house, wearing a well-fitting mask at all times.
The CDHD office will be closed Sunday, but you may leave a message at (308) 385-5175, or use the DHHS COVID-19 information line at (402) 552-6645. Office hours for the week of April 19 are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Adams County reports first death
The South Heartland Health Department in Adams County also reported a COVID-19 related death Saturday. It is the first coronavirus-related death reported in the district.
According to the South Heartland Health Department, it was a woman in her 80s from Adams County. She had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions.
“We send our condolences to the family of this individual,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director. “Unfortunately, we knew there would be deaths from COVID-19 in our South Heartland counties, and this underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of the measures we’re taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus.
“As we all hold this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing,” Bever said.
Since COVID-19 does not always have symptoms and because there is community spread of the virus locally, Bever said that it is especially important to practice prevention and social distancing everywhere we go.
“This is another important reason we are recommending people wear masks at work or in public places where it is difficult to socially distance from others,” Bever said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, or who are immunocompromised.
